SG Americas Securities LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,422 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd Foley sold 102,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $2,236,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $801,774.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,234.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 492,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,079,199. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.