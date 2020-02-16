SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 155.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,147 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 10.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRF alerts:

NYSE:BRFS opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

BRF Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.