SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,398 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TIM Participacoes were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSU. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,045,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 279,753 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after buying an additional 263,017 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 158,081 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 93,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TIM Participacoes alerts:

NYSE:TSU opened at $19.75 on Friday. TIM Participacoes SA has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1259 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSU. ValuEngine cut TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HSBC lowered TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.