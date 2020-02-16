SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,350 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 19.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter worth $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SASR shares. BidaskClub cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $38.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

