Service Co. International (SCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Monday, November 4th.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

