Sepio Capital LLC Sells 367 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Sepio Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,242,000 after acquiring an additional 290,010 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 397,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,465,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at $36,477,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 219,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,984,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.7% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 134,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,033 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.80. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $87.60 and a one year high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

In related news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 15,922 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $1,443,966.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,871,605 shares in the company, valued at $804,565,857.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 65,653 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $6,080,780.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,896,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,737,956 over the last ninety days. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

