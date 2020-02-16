Sepio Capital LLC Sells 3,250 Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Sepio Capital LLC lessened its stake in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pluralsight worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,770,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 54.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,363,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,322 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,192,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 51.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,408,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after acquiring an additional 819,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 151.0% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,314,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 791,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

PS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $81,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,150. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,298 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. Pluralsight Inc has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $35.70.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Pluralsight’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pluralsight Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

