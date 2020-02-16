Sepio Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 84,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 2,709.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,747,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,805 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 486.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,402 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,705,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $46,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $23.22. 16,919,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $1,307,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $698,251.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,323 shares of company stock valued at $10,679,979 over the last ninety days.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.