Sepio Capital LLC Has $750,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sepio Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,273 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,044,720 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70.

