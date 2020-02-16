Sepio Capital LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sepio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,902 shares of company stock worth $5,004,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.83. 931,939 shares of the stock were exchanged. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $166.01 and a 12 month high of $278.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.64.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

