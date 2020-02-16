Sepio Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sepio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,545,000 after purchasing an additional 70,847 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 596.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,152,000 after purchasing an additional 60,495 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 55,974 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 175,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,830,000 after purchasing an additional 36,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 347,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $390.89. The company had a trading volume of 899,016 shares. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $349.71 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $425.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. BidaskClub downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.00.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

