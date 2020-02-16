Sepio Capital LLC Buys 441 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.45. 11,651,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,071,075. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $60.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.