Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $587,000 in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 531,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.54.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.82. 10,763,374 shares of the stock were exchanged. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $67.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

