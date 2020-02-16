Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $185,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $74.02. The company had a trading volume of 965,944 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.51. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.10 and a 12 month high of $76.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

