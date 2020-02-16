Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 756 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 272,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nielsen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,867,000 after purchasing an additional 287,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nielsen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,859,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,017,000 after purchasing an additional 200,690 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Nielsen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 564,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Nielsen stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526,693 shares. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.