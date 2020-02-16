Sentinel Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,589.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, COSS, CoinBene and IDEX. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $301,570.00 and approximately $3,589.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.11 or 0.03134141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00244463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00047665 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00156139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain’s launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

