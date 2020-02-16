Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 205,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,080,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 474.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,417,000 after buying an additional 63,894 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 38.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after buying an additional 37,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRE. UBS Group raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRE opened at $160.96 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $113.87 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.71.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

