Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,532 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Sun Communities worth $31,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

SUI traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $167.99. The company had a trading volume of 288,231 shares. Sun Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $168.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.49.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin bought 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

