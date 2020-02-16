Sei Investments Co. Has $33.52 Million Stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,492 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of NetEase worth $33,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at $213,275,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in NetEase by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 917,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,224,000 after purchasing an additional 546,851 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in NetEase by 30.5% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,019,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,481,000 after purchasing an additional 471,970 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at $65,560,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in NetEase by 70.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 532,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,779,000 after purchasing an additional 220,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $354.64. 441,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.37. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $209.01 and a 12 month high of $358.70.
NTES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.96.
NetEase Company Profile
NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.
