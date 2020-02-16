Sei Investments Co. Has $33.52 Million Stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,492 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of NetEase worth $33,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at $213,275,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in NetEase by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 917,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,224,000 after purchasing an additional 546,851 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in NetEase by 30.5% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,019,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,481,000 after purchasing an additional 471,970 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at $65,560,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in NetEase by 70.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 532,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,779,000 after purchasing an additional 220,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $354.64. 441,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.37. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $209.01 and a 12 month high of $358.70.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.96.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

