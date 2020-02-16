Sei Investments Co. Has $28.95 Million Holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.31% of Coupa Software worth $28,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.47. The stock had a trading volume of 584,292 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.45. Coupa Software Inc has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $174.27.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COUP. Citigroup increased their target price on Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.08.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $39,408.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,356.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $1,960,561.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,195 shares of company stock worth $41,963,244 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.