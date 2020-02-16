Sei Investments Co. Buys 168 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Kimberly Clark worth $26,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.56. 941,415 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.77. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $114.62 and a 1 year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.