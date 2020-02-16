Sei Investments Co. Acquires 310,332 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,332 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $27,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $329,096.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,164 shares of company stock worth $1,779,022 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPE stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,114,899 shares. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.