Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $204.39

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.39 and traded as high as $213.22. Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at $212.00, with a volume of 55,511 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 208.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 198.27. The company has a market cap of $221.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Securities Trust of Scotland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

