Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Secoo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

SECO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,968 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. Secoo has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $271.64 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Secoo by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Secoo by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Secoo during the 1st quarter worth $2,905,000. Finally, IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Secoo during the 4th quarter worth $24,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

