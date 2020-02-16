Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $140.00.

SGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $118.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.59. Seattle Genetics has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $124.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,263,175.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $228,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,916 shares of company stock valued at $21,550,901. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 333.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 215.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

