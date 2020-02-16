Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $121.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.10. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $125.26.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.02.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.