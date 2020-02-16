Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCHN shares. TheStreet lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ SCHN traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $17.49. 155,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,001. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $405.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 14.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

