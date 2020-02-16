Schnieders Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Enbridge by 319.7% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,269,000 after buying an additional 6,343,790 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,289,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,100 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $62,967,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,909,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 559,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 434,093 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,147,794 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average is $37.07. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $43.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6119 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.61.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

