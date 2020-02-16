Schnieders Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 766,387 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 841,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 523,418 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 284,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,461,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $4,470,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.56. 654,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.25. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $49.64.

In related news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,801 shares of company stock worth $2,463,065 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

