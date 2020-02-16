Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,810 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.2% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.51. 9,137,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

