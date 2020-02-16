Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $434,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,382,000 after buying an additional 52,057 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,362,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,250,000 after buying an additional 539,938 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,508,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after buying an additional 39,590 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.50. 3,348,554 shares of the company were exchanged. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

