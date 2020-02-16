Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 50,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840,208 shares. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $245.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Edward Jones downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.85.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

