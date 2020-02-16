Schnieders Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.85. 5,153,820 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

