Schnieders Capital Management LLC Buys 3,120 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.3% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Facebook by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. TRB Advisors LP boosted its position in Facebook by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 40,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda boosted its position in Facebook by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 39,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $214.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,741,747 shares. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,531 shares of company stock valued at $16,696,656. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

