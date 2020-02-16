Sandy Spring Bank Has $653,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 215,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 149,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after buying an additional 44,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,109,093 shares. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,802 shares of company stock worth $5,646,282. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.