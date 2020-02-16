Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,665 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 192,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Starbucks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 949,776 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $83,504,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $5,843,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.28. 5,686,868 shares of the stock were exchanged. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.