Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at $972,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,989 shares of company stock worth $3,684,700. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

JCI stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.96. 4,706,305 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

