Sandy Spring Bank Buys 100 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,629 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,315,000 after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 728,737 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 728,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,224,000 after purchasing an additional 116,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,228,000 after purchasing an additional 261,777 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $149.00. 5,344,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,405,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.58 and a 200-day moving average of $141.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $149.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

