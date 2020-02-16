Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.79.

ITW stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.86. The company had a trading volume of 765,104 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.31. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.92 and a twelve month high of $190.05.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

