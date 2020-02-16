Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.45 Million Position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,770 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Boise Cascade worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Boise Cascade by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its position in Boise Cascade by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BCC. Benchmark began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Vertical Research downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

BCC opened at $39.04 on Friday. Boise Cascade Co has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

In other news, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $310,686.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,645.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 6,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $254,267.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,786.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

