Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 344.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 88,446 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.80% of Cutera worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 128,507 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 25.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 95,597 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUTR opened at $27.01 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUTR. ValuEngine lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

