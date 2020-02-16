Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Sonoco Products worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,172,000 after buying an additional 203,903 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,259,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72. Sonoco Products Co has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

