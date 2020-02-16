Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 27.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $39,578.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $587,113.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,378,399.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,804 shares of company stock worth $1,661,899. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $146.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.75. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $108.96 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

