Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 25,831 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,831 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of SPS Commerce worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,083,000 after acquiring an additional 107,560 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,677,000 after acquiring an additional 652,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 531,348 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 248.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 870,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 620,939 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,153,000 after acquiring an additional 181,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $60.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.28. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $62.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $900,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

