Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 17,496 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,496 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of eHealth worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in eHealth by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in eHealth by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $32,441,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.60.

In other eHealth news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 31,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $3,181,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock worth $13,440,919. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $124.19 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.12.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

