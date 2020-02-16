Ruff Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $8.42 million and $2.85 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. During the last week, Ruff has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ruff alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.60 or 0.03111013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00242006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00046902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00150749 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.