Rubies Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Rubies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. Rubies has a total market cap of $58,119.00 and $267.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rubies has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008906 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011696 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001722 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Rubies Coin Profile

RBIES uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org . Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

