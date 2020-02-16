RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.53 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 16th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $262,593.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $9,446.30 or 0.95155938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002375 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 162 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Huobi and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

