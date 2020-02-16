RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,090,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 22,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 37.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RPC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,602 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. RPC has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RPC will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RES. Scotiabank lowered shares of RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $4.10 price target on shares of RPC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RPC from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RPC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in RPC by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in RPC by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 229,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in RPC by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

