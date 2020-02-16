Royce & Associates LP Sells 43,106 Shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,106 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.12% of Franklin Financial Network worth $10,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 8.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 407.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50,478 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the second quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 143.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 12.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FSB traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $37.88. 78,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.46.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.50 to $35.50 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Financial Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

